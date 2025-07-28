GoFundMe opens for family of Warren mother hit and killed by a truck in parking lot

The Brief A mother from Warren was killed after being run over by a truck in a parking lot on Sunday. The mother was also holding her 1-year-old child, who police say was also run over. The family of the mother is asking for support as they deal with this tragedy.



A Warren mom was killed in Oakland County on Sunday evening after a driver pulled out of a parking space at a gas station and ran over her and her one-year-old daughter.

Big picture view:

The incident happened in the parking lot of Alex's Market and Grill in Holly Township, where police say a mother standing outside a Ford Explorer holding her 1-year-old child and tending to another in her car was hit by a Ford pickup truck as it pulled out of a parking spot.

Officials say the driver also ran over the 1-year-old girl,

According to the family's GoFundMe, which can be accessed by tapping here, the mother's name was Sam and her little girl was named Marley.

A Michigan State Police (MSP) trooper arrived on the scene and administered CPR until EMS crews arrived, but unfortunately, the 29-year-old mother from Warren was dead.

Dig deeper:

As the investigation continues, MSP believe that the driver allegedly may have been under the influence of narcotics.

MSP said the driver of the truck was a 72-year-old man from Carleton and when they interviewed him, it left investigators to conclude a suspicion of narcotics impairment.

The driver was arrested, and a search warrant was obtained by police to get blood drawn from the 72-year-old.

What they're saying:

MSP has released a statement on the incident:

"It does appear at this time that impaired driving is the cause of this crash. It does not matter if they are prescribed drugs, marijuana or over the counter, they all impact your ability to drive."

Now, the family of the mother is asking for support as they deal with this tragedy.