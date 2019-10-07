GoFundMe setup for firefighters hospitalized by house fire that collapsed on first responders

As more developments continue to reveal themselves following injuries to several Detroit firefighters, a family is asking for help for one of the men hurt worst.

After a Detroit house on the city's southwest side was set ablaze last Thursday, firefighters responded. But amid the chaos, many were hurt when the structure collapsed.

"When collapses happen, you're not sure which way it's going to collapse. It'll fall like a deck of cards," said Mike Nevin, president of the Detroit Fire Fighters Association.

A quick headcount following the collapse showed Mark Taylor was still missing. He was trapped under debris, unable to move.

"He was buried and he could not move and they found his boot. They could see his boot sticking out. Mark was buried in debris all the way. You couldn't see him and he just slowed himself down and he said 'I know my guys are gonna get me," said Nevin.

And they did, but not before Taylor suffered burns to more than half of his body. Nevin said spirits among those injured are high.

"When firefighters get hurt, we're hurt," Nevin said. "You second doubt each other and you're wondering what they could have done differently and they're going through that right now."

Also injured in the fray was Alex Rodriguez, who had his leg crushed when the structure collapsed. However, the damages aren't just physical. They're also financial. And the costs are adding up. A GoFundMe has been established for both men.

As recovery efforts continue, Detroit's arson unit wasted little time nabbing the man responsible for the fire. A 73-year-old man named Henry VanReyendam has been charged with five counts of arson.