GoFundMe started for driver of school bus who fell unconscious in medical emergency

A GoFundMe has been started for the Warren school bus driver that fell unconscious Wednesday when a seventh-grader took the wheel in a heroic save.

The bus driver suffered a medical emergency and continues to recover from what doctors believe may have been a seizure, according to the GoFundMe's organizer and friend, Candy Barr.

"At this time, she wishes to keep her name out of the media to protect her privacy while recovering from what doctors believe may have been a seizure. This bus driver will receive only 60% of her pay, and even that will end on June 15th, when her income will be reduced to $0."

Video shows the driver nod off about 50 seconds in, as Dillon Reeves enters the frame shortly after and gabs the steering wheel, while applying the brake - guiding the bus to a safe stop on Masonic Boulevard near Bunert Road. Superintendent Robert Livernois said at that point the bus was beginning to veer into what would have been oncoming traffic.

The organizer says that she is a devoted mom of three young children, ages 8, 7, and 4.

"Any money raised will be used to cover medical bills, mortgage, and living expenses, and help bridge the gap between her lost income while she is legally unable to return to work. Please help us, help her and her family through this unexpected situation," the page said.

