Good Samaritan rescues fishermen during rough waters on Detroit River

The Brief Four fishermen had their trip on the Detroit River derailed when rough waters capsized one of their boats. A good Samaritan helped pull one of them to safety.



A fishing trip in the Detroit River took a turn for the worst when rough waters capsized a boat carrying multiple individuals.

Fortunately, Bob Grimes, who was also on the water Tuesday morning, sprung into action and helped make the water rescue.

Local perspective:

Just after 11 a.m., emergency crews responded to the Detroit River after reports of several people falling into the water.

Grimes told FOX 2 he noticed that a boat was upside down and spotted another vessel with guys in it struggling to help the person they were with.

"They looked like they were in distress, trying to help somebody," Grimes said. So I pulled over close to them and asked them what was going on, if they needed help and there was a man in the water still. So my boat sits much lower on the water than there’s so I was able to drag him up on the back end of my boat."

Grimes is a former police sergeant from Ohio. He said he's used to stressful situations. However, that didn't make the experience any less emotionally charged for him.

"It, it was — like I said, I've been in this type of situation a lot. But being out of my element, you know, not from this area, it was - I’ve got a lot to think about, yeah," he said. "That’s about all I can say."

Bob Grimes helped rescue someone who went overboard in the Detroit River on Tuesday.

What we know:

The Detroit Fire Department responded around 11:10 a.m., using the public boat launch near Del Ray to access the water.

Several fire rigs were spotted in the area, while marine patrol units were spotted on the water.

The incident involved four people, with one suffering from potential hypothermia.