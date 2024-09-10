GOP watch-party: Kamala Harris 'is not talking price of food, gasoline' in presidential debate

The debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris had high stakes with watch parties around the state.

GOP strategist Chris Arndt was among the crowd at Harper's Bar in East Lansing and said he heard little from Harris about concrete plans if she wins in November.

"I think the vice president has a lot of canned insults to throw at other people, and she says she has a plan, but really she's failed to take responsibility for her role in the failed policies that have heavily impacted your average Americans," said Arndt.

FOX 2: "Do you feel as a Michigan resident that you got enough from either candidate here, the former president or the current vice president, about issues that pertain to Michiganders?"

"Not really," he said. "I heard the vice president mentioned Charlottesville, and Charlottesville is not in Michigan. She mentioned January 6, that didn't happen in Michigan. She is not talking about anything that will affect the price of food or gasoline, and those things affect the people of Michigan right now."

More coverage:

FOX 2: "Did President Trump do enough to address some of the issues that matter to working people in Michigan?

"I think it matters like the economy was at the very least slightly better during his time as president than it was for the years previous or the years after," he said.

One of the Metro Detroit Democrat watch parties was held at Pinky's in Royal Oak.

Harris supporter Jordan Weisman spoke of the VP's impressive credentials but said she needs to get her message and plan out.

"She's not new, she's been around. She's been in the Senate - she's been an attorney general and now a vice president," Weisman said. "She has a lot of experience but people still need to hear what she's got going on."







