Gordie Howe Bridge update: Opening by end of month, sources say
The Gordie Howe International Bridge could see its grand opening by the end of the month.
Two sources are saying an agreement has been reached to resolve a dispute that has delayed its opening, according to The Associated Press.
Gordie Howe Bridge opening
Photo Courtesy of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project
Timeline:
Commercial traffic is now expected to begin before Aug. 1, according to two officials.
What we know:
Two sources familiar with the deal spoke of it to The Associated Press, and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers referenced the deal during an interview Friday.
What we don't know:
A date for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony has not yet been set.
What they're saying:
"I had a conversation with the secretary yesterday, Secretary of Commerce Lutnick, and the deal will be announced in the next few days," Rogers said Friday on WJR radio. "This is getting wrapped up. That bridge is going to get open."
Gordie Howe Bridge delayed
The backstory:
A ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for early June was postponed after the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority said the two countries needed more time to resolve "outstanding issues."
The delay followed President Donald Trump’s earlier threats to block the bridge’s opening.
RELATED: Gordie Howe International Bridge opening delayed
Dig deeper:
In February, Trump demanded in a social media post that Canada hand over at least half ownership of the new bridge to the U.S. government and accept other unspecified demands, part of his broader clashes with Canada over trade.
Canada financed the bridge’s construction. The project was negotiated by Rick Snyder, the former Republican governor of Michigan, and work has been underway since 2018 and cost close to $4.4 billion.
Big picture view:
Named after the late Canadian hockey great Gordie Howe, who spent 25 seasons leading the Detroit Red Wings, the bridge is expected to be another vital economic artery between Canada and the United States.
The toll bridge, jointly owned by Canada and Michigan, is expected to help ease congestion at the existing privately-owned Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor tunnel.
Work has been underway since 2018.
The Source: Information in this article was used from Associated Press sources and comments made by Mike Rogers on WJR radio. Background information was taken from The Associated Press and previous FOX 2 Detroit reporting.