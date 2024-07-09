Gov. Gretchen Whitmer embarks on book tour promoting 'True Gretch'

Governor Gretchen Whitmer's book went on sale Tuesday -- she's now on a national book-selling tour. And for the first time -- she's saying something definitive about a possible run for president if Joe Biden drops out of the race.

If you want to find the governor these days you have to look in Seattle, California, Washington DC, Martha's Vineyard, or back home in Traverse City, Chelsea, or your local book store as she hawks her first book - "True Gretch."

For $26.99 from Simon & Schuster the governor outlines the survival lessons she has learned in her private life and in the shark-infested political waters of our state.

In the 159-page book she is clear, being governor has not gone to her head.

"I'm still the same person I was a year ago or 10 years ago," Whitmer said in a 2019 interview.

But that same person has been part of the national chatter as a possible replacement for Biden if he did drop out, and that speculation has skyrocketed since that rocky debate recently.

Up until now, the governor has been coy. Whitmer told one news outlet, "I have no plans to run for president."

This, of course, was not a full denial. But the Associated Press asked her if Biden did drop out, would she consider running.

She said "no" and called all the speculation a distraction from running the state - her most definitive statement to date.

Back to the book. She reflects on her Covid battles with former President Donald Trump, with legislative Republicans who fought her tooth and nail, and what it was like to be targeted by alleged kidnappers who wanted to kill her.

But through it all, she steadfastly refused to return the political attacks. Her life lessons include taking nothing personally, trying to be nice to everyone and not running away from controversy. Of course, her biggest lesson? Never give up.

The governor is big into her family - she says she would die for her two daughters and to this day she still consults with her dad.

When he mother was dying of cancer, Whitmer took care of her, raised a new baby, and learned the political ropes in the Lansing legislature all at the same time.

But she and her mom - whom she still thinks of every day - had some issues growing up, she says in the book/

Tim Skubick: "Were you a rebellious teenager?"

"Yes. I was a pain," Whitmer said in a 2019 interview. "I was strong-minded - I know that's going to shock you."

Skubick: "'Strong-minded,' that's code for ..."

Whitmer: "Recalcitrant."

Skubick: "Obstinate?"

Whitmer: "Yeah. I was a lot of fun to be around. I had a robust social life."

It was so robust that after getting drunk at a high school football game, it resulted in her throwing up on the school principal's shoes.

The governor finally got her academic act together in the Michigan State University Law School and she writes at the end of the day...

"I'm not better than anyone else and I'm not any worse, either," she said.

What you see is what you get.