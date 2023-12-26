Gov. Gretchen Whitmer talks possible auto-biography in exclusive interview

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she is contemplating the idea of writing a book about her life after a handful of journalists asked her to.

In part one of an exclusive interview from her residence, Whitmer discussed the possibility of an autobiography given her new political profile on the national stage.

"At some point, that might be something I want to do," she said. "I feel like maybe there's a short book to write maybe sooner, talking about different pieces of my philosophy."

"Ultimately, maybe a longer-form book – but that comes later – like maybe when I'm done being governor," Whitmer added.

While Whitmer will not be running for president in 2024, the 2028 elections will be two years away from when her term as governor ends.

Other politicians, before running for president, wrote books about their lives – such as former President Barack Obama, former U.S. Senator John McCain, and Michigan native Mitt Romney.

Tim Skubick: "You know what people are going to say – ‘everybody who’s running for (president) writes a book before they do it.’"

Whitmer: "Yeah well, lots of other people write books too and don't run for anything."

Skubick: "Do you have a title?"

Whitmer: "No."

Skubick" "Oh, it's obvious."

Whitmer: "Whats my title?"

Skubick: "That woman from Michigan."

Whimter's husband and first gentleman, Dr. Marc Mallory, joined the one-on-one interview.

Whitmer and Mallory both expressed that they have no plans to retire in the White House. However, it remains unclear whether Whitmer intends to run for president in the future.

The full interview with the governor is set to air Friday on WKAR.org.