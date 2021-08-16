Michigan Gov. Whitmer announces funding proposal for public safety, police

Among the billions of available money Michigan received in federal aid, a portion is destined for public safety and police.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new proposal that would funnel additional dollars toward resources for Michigan law enforcement and public safety.

"Her proposal will increase support for police officers, create programs to curb the use of illegal guns, and holistically expand opportunity in Michigan communities by investing in education, job creation, and our justice system," read a release previewing the announcement.

The American Rescue Plan is part of a massive trillion-dollar stimulus package that each state got a cut of the pie out of. It's going toward public health and education, among other sectors hurt by the pandemic.

Whitmer isn't the only public figure in Michigan to be talking public safety on Monday. She's not even the only 2022 gubernatorial hopeful speaking in the arena this week.

James Craig, Detroit's former police chief and a probable Republican candidate for governor in the upcoming race, announced the formation of a Law Enforcement Action Team, or LEAT, which convenes public figures from the legislature and police to "write new laws and strengthen law enforcement across the state."

