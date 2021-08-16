What to know about Gov. Whitmer's new public safety plan that aims to curb Michigan crime rates
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addressed Michiganders on Monday about a new approach to public safety.
Michigan's crime rate is increasing. Violent crime has been reported to be up 12% and gun crime is up 36%.
Whitmer said crime needs to be stopped but not in the way that people tend to think. She announced a $75 million investment from the federal and state governments that is divided into three categories:
Police
- Starting Saturday flags will be half-mast to honor fallen officers
- Hire more officers in all counties, and those officers will live where they are serving
- Better training and resources for current officers
- Meet diversity goals when hiring
- Loan repayments and scholarships will be offered for new and current officers
Guns off the street
- Bringing in more judges, and better funding prosecutors who are capable of processing the backlog of gun cases
Education, jobs
- Counseling, and special medical care for gun violence victims
- More nurses social workers at Michigan schools in order to speak to kids about domestic abuse, crime, and weapons
- Education about common issues like; drunk driving, drag racing, how to properly open carry weapons if you legally own a firearm