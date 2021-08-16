What to know about Gov. Whitmer's new public safety plan that aims to curb Michigan crime rates

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addressed Michiganders on Monday about a new approach to public safety.

Michigan's crime rate is increasing. Violent crime has been reported to be up 12% and gun crime is up 36%.

Whitmer said crime needs to be stopped but not in the way that people tend to think. She announced a $75 million investment from the federal and state governments that is divided into three categories:

Police

Starting Saturday flags will be half-mast to honor fallen officers

Hire more officers in all counties, and those officers will live where they are serving

Better training and resources for current officers

Meet diversity goals when hiring

Loan repayments and scholarships will be offered for new and current officers

Guns off the street

Bringing in more judges, and better funding prosecutors who are capable of processing the backlog of gun cases

Education, jobs

