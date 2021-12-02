Gov. Whitmer lays flowers at Oxford high school memorial

The Michigan governor and Oakland County executive paid visits to the victims of a Michigan high school shooting that took place this week, extending condolences to those still in the hospital.

Both Gretchen Whitmer and Dave Coulter could be seen embracing each other at the memorial Thursday morning before laying flowers at its base. The memorial has continued to grow since the tragedy on Nov. 30.

Flowers, candles, Teddy bears, and balloons now decorate it on all sides.

Four teenagers have died and another six were injured in the shooting. As of the morning of Dec. 2, a 17-year-old girl remains in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest. The 14-year-old girl who was on a ventilator late Tuesday has since been upgraded to stable condition. Another 17-year-old is also in stable condition while the three other victims have been discharged.

Executive Dave Coulter and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

According to members of the governor's team, Whitmer also spoke with school leaders before she and Coulter dropped off flowers at the memorial.

Whitmer previously spoke alongside Oakland County sheriff deputies at a press conference following the shooting. She called gun violence a public health crisis and added that no one should be afraid to go to school, work, or a house of worship.

"My heart breaks for the students, teachers, staff, and families of Oxford High School," said Whitmer on Tuesday, her voice occasionally breaking.