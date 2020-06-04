Gov. Whitmer marches in unity walk Thursday ahead of night 7 of protests

State leaders visited Metro Detroit Thursday to march in a unity walk as protesters prepare for another night on the streets of Detroit.

For the seventh straight night, protesters are gathering to march in Downtown Detroit following a unity walk from state and city leaders in memory of George Floyd.

Thursday's unity walk involved Michigan residents from Highland Park to New Haven as people stood in solidarity and outrage against the death of George Floyd. They demanded change when it comes to police brutality and racial injustice in America.

"I've always said our generation would be the one to make change and I've always said our generation is gonna go down in history books and I think we're making that happen finally," protester Nessie said.

In Highland Park, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Governor Gretchen Whitmer marched down Woodward with religious leaders, demanding change and equal treatment for Black men and women.

"As I talk to my friends in the black community, exhaustion is the predominant word used. And it's understandable.I could not imagine being a mother of children of color and worry every time they leave the house," Gov. Whitmer said.

For seven straight days, the message has been loud and clear from voices like Lt. Gove. Garlin Gilchrist.

"We don't have another moment to waste. We do not have a step to waste and when our brothers and sisters they can't breathe, we do not have a breath to waste either," he said.

Marchers started to gather again around 4 p.m. Thursday to protest police brutality. Wednesday's protest ended peacefully, despite it going well past the curfew. Chief James Craig said they would protesters march after the curfew, as long as they maintained the peace.

Craig said they are investigating several incidents of police misconduct, but pushed back on the narrative his officers had overreacted.

"Here's the bottom line. We don't want to see protesters injured, police officers injured, we want peace, like the vast majority of protesters," he said.