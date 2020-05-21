Gov. Whitmer says nonessential medical procedures can resume in Michigan next week

article

On Thursday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order that lifts the requirement that health care providers delay some nonessential medical, dental, and veterinary procedures.

The order allows these procedures and appointments to begin Friday, May 29. This includes pet grooming appointments as well, something Gov. Whitmer said she was looking forward to for her dog Kevin.

This order also reopens retail businesses and auto dealerships by appointment statewide on Tuesday, May 26, as part of the MI Safe Start plan.

The order also authorizes small gatherings of 10 people or less starting immediately, as long as participants practice social distancing.

“The data shows that Michigan is ready to phase in these sectors of our economy, but we must stay vigilant and ensure we’re doing everything we can to protect ourselves and our families from the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Whitmer.

The current stay-home order is also in effect now through Thursday, May 28.