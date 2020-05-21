Gov. Whitmer says retail, auto showrooms can open next week in Michigan to appointments only

article

Part of Michigan's economy will be reopening after Memorial Day during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order that reopens retail businesses and auto dealerships statewide beginning Tuesday, May 26. However, each are permitted by appointment only.

You must have an appointment to either enter the auto showroom or enter the retail store, provided the store is limited to 10 customers at any one time.

"Congregation of people inside is what's so dangerous and that's why appointment-only gives us the ability to reengage this sector of our economy," Gov. Whitmer said in a press conference.

This order also lifts the requirement that health care providers delay some nonessential medical, dental, and veterinary procedures statewide beginning on Friday, May 29.

The order also authorizes small gatherings of 10 people or less starting immediately, as long as participants practice social distancing.

“The data shows that Michigan is ready to phase in these sectors of our economy, but we must stay vigilant and ensure we’re doing everything we can to protect ourselves and our families from the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Whitmer.

The current stay-home order is also in effect now through Thursday, May 28.