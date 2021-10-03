Gov. Whitmer vetoes 4 reform bills at NAACP Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner

This was the 66th annual Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner hosted by the Detroit Branch NAACP. The theme was "Don't rest on your freedom."

Governor Whitmer surprised the dinner by vetoing four reform bills.

"Tonight I’m going to sign the veto letter," said Whitmer. "And if they want to send me the other 35 they will meet the same fate."

Marcia Fudge, the secretary of housing and urban development, was the dinner's keynote speaker.

Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony, the president of NAACP Detroit chapter, spoke at the event along with other notable guests on voting rights, racial discrimination and economic inequality