Governor Whitmer announces record enrollment for PreK students in Michigan

The cost of childcare and early education can really be a grind, especially for families living paycheck to paycheck in Michigan. That’s why Governor Gretchen Whitmer is touting her free ‘PreK for All' program, which has seen increased enrollment over two years.

Big picture view:

Whitmer was reading to preschoolers at Livonia’s Early Childhood Center on Wednesday. After story time, she announced the latest data on Michigan’s free 'PreK for All,' a program she established two years ago to improve accessibility for children and families.

"Enrollment in Michigan's free PreK Program has reached 47,500, which is the highest we’ve been in over a decade," she said.

By the numbers:

According to Whitmer, that’s 56% of Michigan’s 4-year-olds now enrolled in the Great Start Readiness Program, with the overall goal of 70%.

Tonya Blake was also speaking at the event, saying the program has been a lifesaver for her grandson.

"It’s a free program," Blake said. "He attends four full days of school per week. We wouldn’t have been able to afford it on our own."

It’s estimated that free PreK saves parents on average around $10,000 a year. Governor Whitmer is looking forward to expanding the program. It’s listed in her budget plan, which is now in the hands of state lawmakers.

"We want them to take advantage of this opportunity because kids who are ready for kindergarten excel when they get to school instead of learning the basics," she said. "That’s why we made this investment. It’s making a difference in kids' lives and families' lives, and you can save a lot of money too."

What you can do:

If you’re a family that needs some help, there’s still time and space for you to get your child enrolled in that free PreK Program.

You can learn more about it on the Michigan website.