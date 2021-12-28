GPS tether leads police to Chesterfield Township man accused of shooting friend during argument on Christmas

article

A man is accused of shooting a longtime friend after they got into an argument on Christmas in Chesterfield Township.

Police allege that Alphonse Grzelakowski, 39, shot his friend three times in the backyard of a home in the area of Cotton and Donner roads. The victim suffered superficial injuries to his arm and leg.

According to police, the 43-year-old victim sought treatment at a hospital on Sunday.

Officers said they were able to track Grzelakowski down because he is on parole and was wearing a GPS tether. He was arrested without incident at his brother's home in Roseville.

Grzelakowski was charged with assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

He was given a $250,000 cash bond.