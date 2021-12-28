Detroit Police shoot and kill suspect in Christmas Day murder of mom and 13-year-old disabled daughter

A suspect in the Christmas Day murder of a 57-year-old woman and her 13-year-old has been shot and killed by Detroit Police.

Detroit Police Chief James White confirmed 62-year-old Dwayne McDonald was shot and killed by an officer on Owen Street, just east of Woodward Ave around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

McDonald was named a person of interest in the murder of Elaine Fizer and her, Daunya, who were fatally shot in their own home on Christmas Day. McDonald was Fizer's husband and was named a person of interest in the murder.

Detroit Police Chief James White spoke around 4:15 Tuesday to give more details about the shooting of the suspect and said officers were following up on the investigation into the murder of Elaine and Daunya.

As police were conducting surveillance in the area, they confirmed the suspect was hiding in the area. A search warrant was served and McDonald had a gun, White said, and a shot was fired before Detroit Police Officers fired back. White did not confirm if McDonald shot at police or not.

McDonald was killed in the shooting, White said.

"Not the outcome we had hoped for but the officers were courageous," White said. "They've worked tirelessly for 24 hours plus, since the heinous act that occured in our city."

White commended police work by Detroit Police Officers and tips that eventually led them to the apartment on Owen Street. He did not elaborate further.

The homicide task force and Michigan State Police will handle the police shooting investigation, White said.

McDonald was with two people in the apartment that were "known to him" and one knew that he was wanted. White said this person was concerned for McDonald's safety and was relieved that police had arrived. He said he doesn't foresee charges against the two people he was with and believes they were scared for their own safety.

White said he believes McDonald never left the city of Detroit and was inside the apartment on Owen Street since the murders.

Elaine was Daunya's adoptive mother. Daunya was severely physically abused as an infant making her developmentally disabled prior to the adoption, but Elaine was determined to make sure she had a good life.

"She just wanted to take care of Daunya … make sure nobody ever hurt her again," said Margaret Shively, Elaine's daughter and Daunya's sister.

White said they could not determine a motive for the Christmas morning shootings of McDonald's wife and their adopted daughter.

