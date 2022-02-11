Grace Centers of Hope provides help for people battling substance abuse, facing homelessness in SE Michigan

About 14 months ago, David Smith discovered nonprofit Grace Centers of Hope as he was battling addiction.

"I always felt loved, but at a young age my father was killed by a drunk driver," he said. "I kind of fell off the planet."

Smith said he had tried to get clean in the past, but would always relapse. In December, he celebrated a year of sobriety.

"I was having some really hard times battling addiction," he said. "I ended up at Grace Centers of Hope, and it basically saved my life."

Smith has earned a GED, has been working, and will be moving into a house soon.

Grace Centers helps people in Southeast Michigan who are facing homelessness or are struggling with substance abuse. People with mental health issues can also receive help.

There are numerous resources available. For instance, Grace Centers runs thrift stores where program participants can volunteer.

