The Brief The Grand Blanc church that was attacked one year ago today is rebuilding. The Church of Latter-day Saints congregation is breaking ground on a new church on Sept. 28.



One year ago today, a horrific attack on a Grand Blanc church killed four people, injured eight others, and drew widespread outrage as houses of worship increasingly were the target of violence.

The Church of Latter-day Saints shooting in Genesee County began when a man drove his pickup truck into the church during a Sunday service.

Ten people were shot, while four people died, including two who likely succumbed to the fire that had been started by the attacker. After the attack, churches around Michigan were on high alert as a growing trend was identified.

In the wake of the tragedy, the church is rebuilding. Its members say they have found a new sense of hope.

Grand Blanc church attack — one year later

Big picture view:

On Sept. 28, 2026, congregants gathered for a special ceremony as they prepared to break ground on their new house of worship.

It will be on the same plot of land where the old church stood.

Meanwhile, members are honoring the victims while looking toward the future.

"So while it’s been a struggle, we’ve come out the better for it and we’re stronger," said Bishop Jeffrey Schaub. "We hope that we can share that joy in peace with everyone around us. We’re grateful for the support that we've have received. Everyone here has played an integral role over the last year of allowing us to find that joy in peace."

"I’m excited to see the grass growing," said Michael Mero, a member of the church. "It’s a symbol of a growth in progress and it symbolizes what we have experienced over the last year. The growth and the progress as we rely on our savior Jesus Christ and we grow together, we are able to be stronger and more resilient and be more faithful."

Groundbreaking

What's next:

The groundbreaking for the new church will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will stream on the fat group's YouTube channel.