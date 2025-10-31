Expand / Collapse search

Grand Blanc church shooting FBI update: Killer had anti-religious beliefs

By David Komer
Published  October 31, 2025 4:59pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
The FBI Detroit Field Office has released updated information about the gunman's attack on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints last month.

The Brief

    • The FBI Detroit office released an update on the motive behind the Grand Blanc church attack.
    • The shooter was motivated by anti-religious beliefs, said the special agent in charge.
    • Those beliefs centered around hatred for the Mormon religious community.

The crazed murderer who attacked and set fire to a Mormon Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc was driven by anti-religious views, the FBI announced Friday.

More Details:

Thomas Jacob Sanford killed four people and wounded nine others before responding police fatally shot him on Sept. 28.

The gunman's motive was officially given in a FBI Detroit Field Office release Friday, one month after the deadly attack. 

"(The) targeted act of violence is believed to be motivated by the assailant's anti-religious beliefs against the Mormon religious community," said Jennifer Runyan, special agent in charge. 

 FOX 2 reported that Sanford had a deep resentment for the church, saying that members were "anti-Christ."

A neighbor told FOX 2 that the 40-year-old Atherton resident was an Iraq war veteran who battled drug addiction issues. 

On Oct. 3, Grand Blanc police released body-worn footage. See video below.

Grand Blanc Township police released body cam video recorded just minutes after a gunman opened fire in a church on Sunday.

