Grand Blanc Church Shooting: Police to release body-worn footage

Grand Blanc Township law enforcement will release body-worn video during a Friday update. They're expected to talk around 12 p.m.

The police briefing will be the latest development in the investigation of a mass shooting at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Genesee County, which left four dead and several others injured.

A gunman lit the church on fire before ramming his truck through the front door and opening fire. He was killed by police.

Church shooting: The latest

At last check, doctors from Henry Ford hospital who treated the victims following Sunday's attack said everyone who was being treated was no longer in critical condition and was expected to survive.

A massive crowd-funding effort put on by a member of the LDS church also raised over $300,000 for the family of the shooter. He told FOX 2 that "it seemed clear it was the right thing to do."

The suspect was described as someone who shared a deep resentment with the church, telling people he believed that members were "the anti-Christ."