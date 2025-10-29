Grandfather allegedly killed by granddaughter's nanny during welfare check in Royal Oak

The Brief David Ong, 83, was checking on his young granddaughter Friday night when the child's nanny, Samantha Booth, allegedly murdered him inside a Royal Oak home. Booth then allegedly attacked another family member who came to the house on Sheridan. The motive is unknown, but Royal Oak Police Chief Michael Moore said drug use is probably a component.



Authorities say a grandfather was checking on his granddaughter Friday evening when the child's nanny allegedly attacked and murdered him inside a Royal Oak home.

David Ong's daughter had asked him to check on the child after she was unable to contact the nanny, 35-year-old Samantha Booth.

What we know:

When the child's mother could not get in touch with Booth, Ong, 83, went to the home in the 4300 block of Sheridan around 7:50 p.m. Friday to check on his 2-year-old granddaughter. While at the home, Booth allegedly stabbed him to death.

After not hearing from Ong, the child's mother then asked another family member, the toddler's uncle, to go to the home and make sure everything was OK. When he arrived, police say he heard noises from the basement and yelled for Booth, but she did not reply. This is when he went downstairs and found Ong wounded. The child was also in the basement, so the uncle picked her up and tried to escape the home while allegedly fending off Booth as she tried to attack him, police said.

Samantha Booth

Eventually, he was able to escape the home and get outside with his niece while Booth, who was armed with a screwdriver, followed him until he was able to get inside a neighbor's home and call for help. Before police arrived, Booth allegedly dropped the screwdriver and took off her clothes.

"She was actually chasing him down the street as he was screaming for help, and some neighbors heard it and ushered him and the child inside," Royal Oak Police Chief Michael Moore said.

Once police got to the scene, there was a brief foot chase before Booth was arrested. The uncle and child suffered minor injuries during the encounter.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led to the attacks.

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, the family had known Booth for about two years, and she had cared for the child previously without incident. She also appeared to be acting normally earlier in the day.

"We've been asking ourselves why?" Moore said. "We aren't sure why this happened, but there probably is a component with some drug usage."

The prosecutor's office did note that there were suspected psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana in Booth's purse, but it is unconfirmed if she was under the influence at the time.

Local perspective:

Ong's obituary describes the Bloomfield Hills man as "deeply caring," noting that he was always loving and supportive of his family.

He was married for more than 60 years and leaves behind his wife, four children, and 11 grandchildren.

"David’s life was defined by faith, humility and a gentle spirit," the obituary said.

What's next:

After a delay during her arraignment Tuesday, Booth, who is from Chesterfield Township, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree child abuse, assault with a dangerous weapon, and three counts of resisting/obstructing police.

When a judge attempted to arraign her via video inside a jail cell at the Royal Oak Police Department, Booth allegedly hid on the floor naked and refused to cover up for the court proceeding. She was eventually arraigned off camera and has since been transferred to the Oakland County Jail, according to inmate records.

She was denied bond and will remain in the jail while her case proceeds.

Booth is due back in court Nov. 7 for a probable cause conference.