Royal Oak elderly man killed in disturbing stabbing case

The Brief A man was killed in a stabbing in Royal Oak. The stabbing happened in the basement of a home where police say the suspect was seen running away with no clothes on. Police say the elderly man who was stabbed to death is a relative of the homeowner.



An elderly man was stabbed to death in a basement in Royal Oak, and the suspect was seen running from the home with no clothes on.

Big picture view:

The incident happened Friday night, and FOX 2 is still waiting for the suspect to be formally charged. Meanwhile, what has been learned about the case is disturbing.

A quiet, picturesque neighborhood off Woodward in Royal Oak—not at all a place where you would expect this to happen. An 83-year-old man was stabbed to death inside the basement of a home on Sheridan Drive. The suspect, a 35-year-old woman, was found outside with blood on her hands.

What they're saying:

Police say the elderly man who was stabbed to death is a relative of the homeowner, who was not home at the time.

The suspect, whom police are calling a family acquaintance, is described by neighbors to FOX 2 as a nanny for the family.