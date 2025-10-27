Expand / Collapse search

Royal Oak elderly man killed in disturbing stabbing case

By Camille Amiri
Published  October 27, 2025 6:15pm EDT
83-year-old man stabbed in Royal Oak

An elderly man was stabbed to death in a basement in Royal Oak, and the suspect was seen running from the home with no clothes on.

    • A man was killed in a stabbing in Royal Oak.
    • The stabbing happened in the basement of a home where police say the suspect was seen running away with no clothes on.
    • Police say the elderly man who was stabbed to death is a relative of the homeowner.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - An elderly man was stabbed to death in a basement in Royal Oak, and the suspect was seen running from the home with no clothes on.

The incident happened Friday night, and FOX 2 is still waiting for the suspect to be formally charged. Meanwhile, what has been learned about the case is disturbing.

A quiet, picturesque neighborhood off Woodward in Royal Oak—not at all a place where you would expect this to happen. An 83-year-old man was stabbed to death inside the basement of a home on Sheridan Drive. The suspect, a 35-year-old woman, was found outside with blood on her hands.

Police say the elderly man who was stabbed to death is a relative of the homeowner, who was not home at the time. 

The suspect, whom police are calling a family acquaintance, is described by neighbors to FOX 2 as a nanny for the family.

