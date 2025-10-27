Royal Oak elderly man killed in disturbing stabbing case
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - An elderly man was stabbed to death in a basement in Royal Oak, and the suspect was seen running from the home with no clothes on.
Big picture view:
The incident happened Friday night, and FOX 2 is still waiting for the suspect to be formally charged. Meanwhile, what has been learned about the case is disturbing.
A quiet, picturesque neighborhood off Woodward in Royal Oak—not at all a place where you would expect this to happen. An 83-year-old man was stabbed to death inside the basement of a home on Sheridan Drive. The suspect, a 35-year-old woman, was found outside with blood on her hands.
What they're saying:
Police say the elderly man who was stabbed to death is a relative of the homeowner, who was not home at the time.
The suspect, whom police are calling a family acquaintance, is described by neighbors to FOX 2 as a nanny for the family.
The Source: FOX 2 used information from Royal Oak Police.