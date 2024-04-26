Grandfather of kids killed in Swan Boat Club crash: 'She deserves time in jail'

The grandfather of the siblings killed in the Monroe County boat club crash is demanding justice – especially after the 66-year-old woman, charged in their murder, posted her $1.5 million bond on Thursday.

She is now back at home after hiring a bail bondsman to pay the full amount, but she is required to wear a tether, refrain from driving or drinking alcohol, and had to forfeit her passport.

"I can’t believe that she’s out walking, and we’re burying kids that never had a chance," said Robert McClintock of River Rouge. "She deserves time in jail."

McClintock's grandchildren, 4-year-old Zayn Phillips and 8-year-old Alanah Phillips, were killed on Saturday, April 20 when Marshella Chidester drove through a wall at Swan Boat Club in Berlin Township, at high speed, during a child’s birthday party that she was invited to.

Chidester's vehicle ended up 25 feet inside the building. Police say she was driving while intoxicated.

The crash also injured 13 others, including Zayn and Alanah's mother and older brother.

"I just hope that the justice system really steps up and don’t allow this one to walk away like they do most drunk drivers on their first incident," said Michael Hatfield, a family friend.

The frustration comes as the family tries to move forward without Zayn and Alanah.

Their mother, Mariah Dodds, has been released from the hospital. However, her oldest son, Jayden, is still hospitalized with injuries and is being shielded from the painful reality. His father remains by his side.

"He still does not know about his siblings," Hatfield said.

The 66-year-old was allegedly diagnosed with seizures and neuropathy in her feet and hands in Oct. 2023, her defense said – arguing that a medical episode caused her to crash.

However, prosecutors say Chidester's blood alcohol level was over the legal limit. A blood draw to reveal her blood alcohol content is expected to be released by Monday.

"I have a lot of anger for the irresponsible decisions that she made," Hatfield said.

Chidester was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, and four counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.

Zayn and Alanah's father is already considering starting a non-profit or something similar to honor his babies and raise awareness about the dangers of drunk driving.

As for now, the family wants Chidester back behind bars.

"I really hope and pray that our system does not fail us on this end," Hatfield said.