Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference sports competitions canceled through end of year

The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Council of Presidents voted to suspend all sports competitions this fall through the end of the calendar year.

The GLIAC includes 12 universities in the Midwest, with the majority in Michigan. They include Davenport University, Ferris State University, Grand Valley State University, Lake Superior State University, Michigan Technological University, Northern Michigan University, Northwood University, Saginaw Valley State University and Wayne State University.

Other out-of-state universities included are Davenport in Ohio, Purdue in Indiana and University of Wisconsin-Parkside in Wisconsin.

The conference's decision follows that of the Big Ten that was announced yesterday. Big Ten presidents also voted to suspend the season and will try to play again in the spring.

All GLIAC sports competition is suspended until January 1, 2021. Meanwhile, GLIAC student-athletes will have opportunities to practice and take part in athletic training programs in adherence to NCAA, institutional, local and state guidelines.

Further, the GLIAC will continue to gather information and monitor developments in order to best determine a competitive structure during the second semester. The winter and spring sports competition calendar will be announced at a later date.