A trip to the area of Outer Drive and Seven Mile in Detroit unveiled a construction nightmare that's plagued traffic for years.

Tempers from persistent road work has boiled over for some drivers who have grown fed up with the constant sight of orange traffic barrels in the summer. Drivers said they have been dealing with it for years - and don't even know what the work is for.

"We've seen someone get hit a couple of times right here," said one passenger.

Some drivers estimate it's been more than three years of construction. And while it's gone on, so has traffic jams and damage to people's cars. Giant holes along Outer Drive are one big reason why.

Signs along Van Dyke at the project says it deals with water infrastructure project that's being spearheaded by the region's water regulator Great Lakes Water Authority.

According to GLWA, the project deals with the North Interceptor East Arm, one of three interceptors in the city.

There are several agencies involved in GLWA's larger work to move stormwater through Southeast Michigan. The public works department from Macomb County, the water resources department in Oakland County, Michigan's agriculture department and Detroit's Water and Sewerage Department are also involved.