Great-looking Labor Day; temps plummet for late week

Great weather for your outdoor Labor Day activities.

On the cool side once again to start your day. Ann Arbor and Howell in the 40s, where we normally should be closer to 60 degrees.

Afternoon sun will make today warmer, with highs close to 80 degrees. We continue this trend through Wednesday with dry conditions.

That changes late Wednesday with rain developing around a cold front.

Widespread rain expected Thursday with cooler air behind the front.

Temperatures plummet from near 80 to highs in the 60s.

