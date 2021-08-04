Great stretch of weather continues; temps tick up for weekend

Hey gang, it will be pretty much the same pattern for Thursday with sun and clouds. A bit warmer, but still low humidity with a high of 85.

Expect more humidity Friday under partly sunny skies a bit more humid with a high of 86.

More clouds than sun Saturday and it will be warm and humid with a chance for spotty thundershowers and a high of 87.

For Sunday, hazy, very warm and humid with a high near 90.

There is a better chance for spotty storms Monday and Tuesday. Very warm and humid and highs near 90.

-Luterman

