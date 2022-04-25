Greektown Casino rebrands with new name Hollywood Casino, adds new amenities

One of Michigan's largest casinos and one of the big three stationed in Detroit is getting a new name.

Greektown Casino-Hotel will be renamed as Hollywood Casino at Greektown. Assuming all regulatory hurdles are approved, the name change will go into effect May 1.

The rebranding, which is being overseen by the casino's owner Penn National Gaming, Inc., brings the facility under its Hollywood Casino banner.

"Becoming Hollywood Casino at Greektown will offer our guests the best of both worlds: we’re keeping all of the unique, neighborhood charm that has defined Greektown since we opened our doors, while adding several new amenities that come with being a part of Penn National’s flagship brand family," said John Drake, general manager of Hollywood Casino at Greektown. "Whether you’re a regular, loyal guest or a first-time visitor, we’ll have something new and improved for you to experience and enjoy."

It's not just a new name that the casino is getting, but amenity upgrades as well.

A release about the name change included details about the venue's $30 million renovation of its hotel lobby, which will include a cocktail bar. There's also a redesign of every single one of its 400 guestrooms and suites. Those changes are expected in the coming months.

Hollywood Casino at Greektown will also have new drink lounges, a Detroit Taco Company location, and a new menu overseen by steakhouse chef Petro Drakopoulos.

MORE: Positive marijuana drug tests among U.S. employees hits record high in 2021

The casino's tune-up also comes with new payment options that don't require any cash or credit card, as well as improvements to the casnio's self-park and VIP parking garages.

Advertisement

The casino will celebrate its new name during a red-carpet themed private VIP and community special events on Thursday, May 19 from 5-9 p.m., and Saturday, May 21, from 6-11 p.m.