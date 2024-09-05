Green Day concert disrupted by drone • Anti-Semitic flyers rattle Ann Arbor • Update from Apalachee shooting

The Green Day concert at Comerica Park included a brief pause that caused concern when the band ran off the stage mid-song.

Detroit police say that someone flew a drone into Comerica Park, causing Green Day to be removed from the stage for safety reasons.

"Green Day was taken off stage. Shortly there after Green Day went back on stage to perform. DPD located this individual outside of Comerica Park and detained him," Detroit police said in a statement. "He is being detained pending further investigation."

During the performance of Longview, a man could be seen running onto the stage briefly, leading the band to stop playing and scatter off-stage. After 10 minutes with the show "paused" according to a message on screen, the concert resumed.

State Sen. Dayna Polehanki posted on X from the show with video of the incident.

"Billie Joe Armstrong and all of Green Day just ran off stage. Not sure what is happening here in Detroit…" she posted on X.

She then followed up with: "They’re back after about a 5-minute pause. A punk rock band filling a ballpark will never not blow my mind! Long live Green Day."

"Billie Joe just yelled, 'There’s no mother f***** gonna stop us!'"

Detroit News movie critic Adam Graham was also at the show and said the show was just 20 minutes in at the time of the pause. He later posted on X that chatter around the stadium was that a possible drone may have flown over causing the interruption.

Antisemitism incidents in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor is speaking out after a series of anti-Semitic incidents.

"Hate has no place whether it's directed at Jews or anyone else," he said. "We speak out - we affirm the belonging of Ann Arbor's Jews. We express to everyone in our community and elsewhere, that this is a problem for all of us. This is a challenge for all of us to stand up and stand up together."

It was the topic of much discussion at Tuesday's city council meeting. "I condemn all hate to the fullest extent and it's really tragic right now to see the pain that's being felt by our Jewish neighbors - by our Palestinian neighbors," said Councilwoman Ayesha Ghazi Edwin.

Police say flyers in plastic bags weighted down with deer feed were found over the weekend on dozens of driveways in the area of Devonshire and Arlington as well as Burns Park. The flyers are calling Jewish teachings "Satanic" left by a white supremacist hate group.

Related article

Henry Ford Health-Ascension merger nears

A joint venture between two hospital behemoths in Michigan will begin at the beginning of October after announcing plans to consolidate last year. Henry Ford Health and Ascension Michigan will close their proposed joint venture on Sept. 30 and launch the newly combined hospital group on Oct. 1.

Once the merger is complete, the expanded health care organization will be branded as Henry Ford Health and headquartered in Detroit. The merger brings together hospitals from metro Detroit and mid-Michigan, combining some 50,000 employees and 550 sites under one name.

"Words can’t express how excited we are to find ourselves at this moment," said Bob Riney, President and CEO, Henry Ford Health. "Since we announced our proposed joint venture last fall, we’ve been engaged in thoughtful planning across our organizations – all focused on how we plan to come together to build the future of health on behalf of those we serve."

Riney will remain as CEO of the expanded group. The CEO of Ascension Michigan, Carol Schmidt, will partner with Riney during the first phase of integrating the two groups, a news release from Henry Ford Health said.

Michigan's fall colors

The fall colors are just starting to creep into Michigan as the beginning of autumn nears ever closer and the vibrant reds, yellows, and oranges return to the state's trees.

Along with the transition, the fall foliage prediction map for the 2024 season is now live. And according to Smokymountains.com, the most northern corners of the Upper Peninsula are already seeing some changes.

There are still just minimal changes, but by mid-September, the entire state will see some colors, with the biggest change in colors in Baraga and Marquette counties. The majority of the state will be at peak foliage color by early-October, according to the interactive map.

This year's colors could be even better too, according to one area arborist, who told FOX 2 the heat and drought stress could bring an early fall transition. "The plants are tired," Josh Leo said. "We're starting to get to the end of the season, and we've had some hot days, but we've also had a lot of moisture."

Michigan's shorelines making lakes sick

When Craig Kivi looks out at the lake he lives on, he sees sick waters. After years of development along the shores of Portage Lake, the water quality has declined while key vegetation and fish no longer flourish.

It's a process that has played out on the state's water bodies for years, with the cumulative effects of small changes having big impacts on both the health of the overall system.

But for Kivi and the Michigan Natural Shoreline Partnership, that may be changing. While Kivi has been experimenting with installing woody structures in the water, allowing life to flourish at his own shoreline, the partnership is teaching contractors how to soften beaches on private property.

Research shows the negative consequences of severing shores from the water, from losses in fish and plants to increased erosion. But returning shorelines to more natural states can reverse those trends.

Related article

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Hotter and muggier conditions greet metro Detroit Thursday with temperatures capping off in the mid-80s this afternoon. Plan on things cooling down quite a bit this weekend.

What else we're watching

The U.S. Secretary of Education is in Michigan Thursday for a trip to Cass Tech in Detroit. Miguel Cardona will be at the district for his Back to School bus tour. Workers at the Marathon refinery in Detroit continued their strike against the facility over pay and workplace safety on Thursday. Football finally returns this weekend with the Detroit Lions playing the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night. But it's the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens that kick things off Thursday night - a game the Lions played in and won last year. A barricaded man in Novi died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff with police Wednesday night. Here's what we know President Joe Biden is coming back to Michigan this week, this time in Ann Arbor on Friday. He'll be stumping for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Apalachee High School shooting victims | What we know

Officials have released the names of the two teachers and two students killed during Wednesday's shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder.

The GBI identified the victims as Richard Aspinwall and Christina Irimie, both math teachers, and students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14-years-old.

The school district and the community expressed shock and dismay at losing friends and family during the rampage.