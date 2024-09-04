Police: Man fires shots into Novi home, barricades self inside

article

Police are still attempting to make contact with an armed man who barricaded himself inside a home in Novi Wednesday evening.

A 26-year-old man armed with a rifle fired shots into a home on the 23000 block of Forest Park Drive, according to Novi police. Family members made it out of the house before the suspect barricaded himself inside.

Negotiations between the man are ongoing with police. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The incident is contained to a single family home, police said. Nearby residents are advised to stay inside their homes, while the public is advised to stay away from the area.

"Our response is to ensure this ends peacefully," according to police.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.