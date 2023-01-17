Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is spending one of the first weeks of her second term in office outside of Michigan, embarking on a business trip to Norway and Switzerland.

Whitmer's five-day trip to Europe is a "investment mission" where she'll discuss car manufacturing and green energy policies. She'll be in Norway's capital of Oslo before traveling to Zurich, Switzerland where the World Economic Forum is being held.

The annual gathering of the world's biggest business leaders is a whose-who of major industry figures meeting to discuss global issues.

Because the focus of Whitmer's trip will be economic opportunities in Michigan and the incoming energy and manufacturing projects coming to the state, the governor will be joined by the CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

"We are taking this opportunity to tell Michigan’s story around the world with leaders and decisionmakers in other countries," Whitmer said in a release. "We’re building something in Michigan that everyone should want to be a part of, and I will go anywhere and compete with everyone to bring jobs and investment back home."

Among the topics of discussion will be a new collaboration between Midwest states to develop new energy technologies that use hydrogen.

Michigan has other energy infrastructure projects underway, including two battery manufacturing plants in Big Rapids and Van Buren Township.