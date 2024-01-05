Griffin Claw's 'Sin Repent Repeat' paczki beer, vodka return ahead of Fat Tuesday

article

Paczki, meet beer.

A Metro Detroit brewery's Fat Tuesday tradition, "Sin Repent Repeat," is back. This 8% ABV stout is made with dozens of paczki.

The beer is flowing at Griffin Claw's taprooms in Birmingham and Rochester Hills. It's also available in four packs to go.

Griffin Claw distills spirits, too, and releases a "Sin Repent Repeat" vodka. Bottles of the vodka are available at both taprooms through Fat Tuesday, which is Feb. 13, or while supplies last.