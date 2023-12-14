Grinch Weekend, holiday ornament painting, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Looking to get out of the house this weekend? Here's what's going on:

Holiday Jammie Jam

Saturday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m.

Masonic Temple in Detroit

This holiday-themed Detroit Roller Derby event features festive showdowns while in pajamas.

The D-Funk vs. the Detroit Pistoffs will face off at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $17 in advance. Children 12 and younger are free.

Get tickets here.

Sip, Swish, and Stroke Holiday Ornament Painting

Saturday, Dec. 16 at 1:30 p.m.

Five15 in Royal Oak

Paint five holiday ornaments at this family-friendly event led by Kooki Plaider.

A $25 ticket gets you everting you need for the crafts. Food and drinks are also available for purchase.

Get tickets here.

Winter Beer & Holiday Cocktail Festival

Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.

District 142 in Wyandotte

Sample beers from nearly two dozen breweries. Or, if beer isn't your thing, try cocktails.

A $30 ticket includes a glass and 10 samples. Designated driver tickets are also available for $10.

Get tickets here.

Holiday Market at the Fisher Building

Saturday, Dec. 16 from noon to 5 p.m.

Fisher Building in Detroit

Get your holiday shopping done this weekend at Detroit's Fisher Building.

While there, see Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at the Fisher Theatre. Tickets start at $25.

Learn more.

Grinch Weekend

Saturday, Dec. 16 and Sunday, Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

Meet the Grinch, shop for holiday gifts, drink hot cocoa, and more at Canterbury Village.

This event is free.

Learn more here.