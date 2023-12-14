Grinch Weekend, holiday ornament painting, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Looking to get out of the house this weekend? Here's what's going on:
Holiday Jammie Jam
- Saturday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m.
- Masonic Temple in Detroit
This holiday-themed Detroit Roller Derby event features festive showdowns while in pajamas.
The D-Funk vs. the Detroit Pistoffs will face off at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $17 in advance. Children 12 and younger are free.
Sip, Swish, and Stroke Holiday Ornament Painting
- Saturday, Dec. 16 at 1:30 p.m.
- Five15 in Royal Oak
Paint five holiday ornaments at this family-friendly event led by Kooki Plaider.
A $25 ticket gets you everting you need for the crafts. Food and drinks are also available for purchase.
Winter Beer & Holiday Cocktail Festival
- Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.
- District 142 in Wyandotte
Sample beers from nearly two dozen breweries. Or, if beer isn't your thing, try cocktails.
A $30 ticket includes a glass and 10 samples. Designated driver tickets are also available for $10.
Holiday Market at the Fisher Building
- Saturday, Dec. 16 from noon to 5 p.m.
- Fisher Building in Detroit
Get your holiday shopping done this weekend at Detroit's Fisher Building.
While there, see Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at the Fisher Theatre. Tickets start at $25.
Grinch Weekend
- Saturday, Dec. 16 and Sunday, Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Canterbury Village in Lake Orion
Meet the Grinch, shop for holiday gifts, drink hot cocoa, and more at Canterbury Village.
This event is free.