Grocery store employees cope with COVID-19

"I didn't even realize how important we were until a couple of days ago," said Royal Fresh Market Office Manager Charlonda Love.

Grocery store employees may be considered the new unsung heroes right now.

"We aren't first responders, but right now, we play a very big role in the community, making sure people getting fed," said Charlonda.

Charlonda has 24 years in at Royal Fresh Market on Detroit's West Side, she's never seen anything like this.

"We couldn't possibly have enough manpower to accommodate the flow that we have," she said.

Of course, thankful for job stability, but for most grocery store employees, isolating, like a lot of us are isn't an option.

"I've worked doubles mostly all week, and a lot of people don't consider that," Charlonda said.

From small markets to the big box stores, employees are doing what they can to protect themselves and customers.

"We don't have any masks, because everybody is out of them," Charlonda said.

But the flow is constant.

"We have to come in contact with 4x the amount of customers we came in contact before this," Charlonda said.



Where stock might be an issue at Meijer, Costco or Kroger, Charlonda's shop is keeping up with food stock, without fear of running out.

"We have a lot of people coming in saying you have meat, you have everything. So, it's not like we are going to run out of stock, we just need time to get it out," she said.

While working overtime, and keeping a family, Charlonda, says grocery stores simply can't close right now.

"Just be kind we are all in this together and I just pray and hope this all washes over," she said.