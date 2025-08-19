The Brief A Grosse Pointe man was sentenced to decades in prison after a jury convicted him of criminal sexual conduct. 72-year-old Robert DeClercq was found guilty for assaulting a female relative who was a minor at the time. He'll spend between 25 and 60 years in prison.



A Metro Detroit man will spend at least 25 years in prison after raping a child.

The man assaulted his female relative five years earlier at his home up north.

The latest:

A 72-year-old Grosse Pointe man was sentenced to 25-60 years in prison after his conviction for sexual assault in May.

Robert DeClercq was found guilty in Oscoda County by a jury after he was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The assault involved a relative of DeClercq, who allegedly assaulted her in a bathroom at his second home in Oscoda County. It happened in 2020.

Once he completes his sentence, DeClercq must wear electronic monitoring for the remainder of his life and register as a sex offender.

What they're saying:

"Sexual assault survivors deserve to see their abusers held accountable, and this sentencing demonstrates our ongoing commitment to justice," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "My office will continue to support victims and ensure perpetrators face the consequences of their actions."