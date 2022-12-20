Grosse Pointe North High School student charged after reporting false shooting threat

article

A student at Grosse Pointe North High School is facing charges after authorities say she falsely reported a shooting.

The 14-year-old girl was charged Tuesday with false report or threat of terrorism.

According to the school district, the school went into lockdown after the report of a potential active shooter around 12:30 p.m. Monday. After a lockdown and investigation, police determined that there was no shooter.

The student is not being identified since she is a minor.