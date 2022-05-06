Grosse Pointe Park Cold Stone employee assaulted over ice cream flavor; police seek suspect

Police are looking for a woman who assaulted an employee at a Grosse Pointe Park Cold Stone Creamery last month.

According to police, the customer was upset during her April 27 visit because the strawberry ice cream wasn't prepared the same way it was last time.

The employees offered her other options, but that wasn't enough. The customer called a 17-year-old employee an expletive then threw flowers and a 25-pound scale at the employee, police said.

Witnesses told police the woman told her children to get in the car, and the family left in a gray Dodge Caravan.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-417-1193 or 314-886-3200.