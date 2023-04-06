Grosse Pointe Park man charged after crashing into tree in northern Michigan last year

article

A Grosse Pointe Park man is facing charges stemming from a crash that happened when he wasn't supposed to be driving last year.

While on patrol in Wexford County's Clam Lake Township on Sept. 3, 2022, a Michigan State Police trooper's dashcam captured the crash involving 75-year-old Thomas Frederick McCormick.

According to police, McCormick's license was suspended when he went off the road into oncoming traffic on M-115 near 48 Road in Clam Lake Township. He crashed into a tree on the opposite side of the road.

McCormick and his wife, who is also 75, both were taken to Munson Hospital in Cadillac. His wife was later transferred to a Traverse City hospital due to the extent of her injuries.

After an investigation, a warrant was issued for McCormick on March 17, and he turned himself in Wednesday.

He is charged with one count operating of while license suspended/revoked/denied causing serious injury and one count of moving violation causing serious impairment of a body function.