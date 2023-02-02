Groundhog Day 2023 live: Watch Punxsutawney Phil make his prediction

Will we have six more weeks of winter? Punxsutawney Phil, Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog, is preparing to emerge from his burrow.

Each year on Feb. 2, thousands descend on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to watch the giant rodent make his annual weather prediction at dawn with the help of his "inner circle" — a group of local dignitaries who are responsible for planning the events, as well as feeding and caring for Phil himself.

According to the legend, there will be six more weeks of winter if he sees his shadow. If he doesn’t, spring comes early.

Phil is set to emerge around 7:25 a.m. ET to make his forecast.

FILE - Groundhog handler AJ Derume holds Punxsutawney Phil, who saw his shadow, predicting a late spring during the 136th annual Groundhog Day festivities on Feb. 2, 2022, in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

For the past two years, Phil predicted six more weeks of winter. His 2020 forecast called for an early spring.

The groundhog tradition is thought to have originated in the 1800s and over time has become a staple in America’s culture.

In 2021, the event took place virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, depriving the community, which is about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh, of a boost from tourists. Last year, thousands returned to celebrate the annual event.

Groundhog Day prediction accuracy

Records kept by the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club show Phil has predicted 105 continued winters and only 20 early springs. According to the Stormfax Almanac , that works out to a 39% accuracy rate for Phil.

In the near term, the groundhog’s accuracy rate is slightly better. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration , Phil has been right about 40% of the time on average over the past decade.

In 2021, Phil predicted more winter. According to NOAA, his forecast was about half right. February 2021 was the coldest since 1989, but March turned out to be warmer than normal.

"Predicting the arrival of springtime for an entire country, especially one with such varied regional climates as the United States, isn’t easy," NOAA says on its website. "Phil’s track record is evidence of that."

Forget the groundhog prediction: 7 animals who will give Punxsutawney Phil a run for his money

Groundhog Day origin: History of the annual tradition

The celebration of Groundhog Day began with Pennsylvania's earliest settlers, according to the groundhog club. They brought with them the legend of Candlemas Day, which states, "For as the sun shines on Candlemas Day, so far will the snow swirl in May...," the club notes on its website.

The ancient Christian tradition of Candlemas included clergy blessing and distributing candles needed for winter. The candles represented how long and cold the winter would be, History.com notes. Germans expanded on this by selecting an animal — the hedgehog — as a means of predicting the weather.

"Once they came to America, German settlers in Pennsylvania continued the tradition, although they switched from hedgehogs to groundhogs, which were plentiful in the Keystone State," the outlet writes.

Punxsutawney held its first Groundhog Day in the 1800s. The first official trek to Gobbler's Knob — a tiny hill just outside of the town — wasn't made until Feb. 2, 1887. That year, Phil saw his shadow.

His first prediction of six more weeks of winter was accurate for a few regions, but it came up short for several others, according to the NOAA.

Why is the groundhog’s name Phil?

Punxsutawney Phil was named after "King Phillip," the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club states online — without further elaboration.

Some news outlets have noted that "King Philip" may refer to the English name given to Metacomet, the chief of the Wampanoag people who formerly occupied parts of present-day Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Prior to being called Phil, he was called Br'er Groundhog, according to the club.

Other rodent weather forecasters

While Phil has grown in popularity over the years, there are other rodent weather forecasters out there. New York City’s Staten Island Chuck will also make his prediction on Thursday during an event at the Staten Island Zoo.

Elsewhere, onlookers normally flock to Groundhog Day festivities in Milltown, New Jersey, to catch a glimpse of another groundhog celebrity named Milltown Mel. Last year, it was revealed that the weather-predicting rodent died just before his annual big day and the town canceled the event because the wranglers didn’t have enough time to find a replacement.

This year, the organizers found a new forecaster, but the event was canceled again due to an unforeseen legal obstacle, according to reports.

French Creek Freddie, a groundhog in West Virginia, was set to make his 46th Groundhog Day prediction at the West Virginia State Wildlife Center, according to local news outlets.

"We are very excited to see what Freddie predicts this year and to welcome all of our guests, many of whom make the trip to French Creek each February," Trevor Moore, a wildlife biologist at the Wildlife Center, told WBOY-TV. "We have several special activities planned and hope to see folks and their families come out and enjoy a fun morning at the Wildlife Center."

Ms. G, the Massachusetts state groundhog, was preparing for her big moment. The annual event, similar to that of Punxsutawney Phil, was set to take place at the Mass Audubon’s Drumlin Farm Wildlife Sanctuary according to the Mass Audubon.

Buckeye Chuck, Ohio’s chief prognosticating groundhog since 1979, was ready to make his prediction in Marion. Radio station WMRN-AM said it would air the event live and on the groundhog’s Facebook page.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.