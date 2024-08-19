Group attempting to steal 6 SUVs in Warren crash into security gate

Five suspects were arrested after attempting to steal six Dodge Durangos from a Warren car manufacturer early Monday morning. Police are still searching for one more suspect.

The group did not get far, as they were forced to stop after crashing into the security gate of Ground Effects Ltd. on Concept Drive, near I-696 – the same business from which they had stolen the high-end SUVs.

"They came in, they clearly had a plan. They knew what they were going for," said Warren Police Sgt. Jim Twardesky. "They brought gasoline along because the cars kept on the lot don't have a lot of gas in them, so they came prepared in the event that they had to drive for a while. So they brought extra gas. Definitely an organized plan."

The incident took place around 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

Of the six Durangos the suspects went after, five are of the SRT model, which can list for more than $100,000 each, according to police. A call to 911 alerted first responders to the suspicious group hanging out in the rear parking lot where several Stellantis cars were parked.

Detectives are looking at security camera video that allegedly shows the crew hopping the fence, jumping into the SUVs, and trying to drive off.

"The first car attempts to ram his way through the gate; he's unsuccessful," Twardesky said. "A second car tries to ram his way through the gate –pretty impressive construction– they weren't able to get through."

After attempting to flee on foot, police say they caught up with, and arrested, five of the six suspects. Of those arrested, two individuals are 16 years old, two are 17, and one is 24 – all from Detroit.

"So far, investigators believe the value of the attempted theft and damaged property is around $500,000.00," according to a police release.

The prosecutor's office is reviewing the case to determine charges, while Warren police continue searching for the sixth suspect.