Group of Detroiters accused of kidnapping, beating wrong person during carjacking retaliation

Six Detroit residents are accused of kidnapping and beating a person who they thought was involved in a carjacking.

According to federal authorities, Cortez Blake, 21, was carjacked. After the crime, he conspired with Karamoh Turner, 21; Semaj Ayers, 20; Maijah Greene, 22; Shatonnia Kimbrough, 19, and Armond Williams, 20, as well as other people, to retaliate against someone they believed was involved.

Feds said the suspects targeted the victim on Nov. 14, 2021.

"The coordinated effort to victimize and seek retaliation in this case is stunning," said U.S. Attorney Ison. "This is a clear example of what we see too often: violence causing more violence, and it has to stop. Today’s arrests should send a clear message to those thinking about carrying out street justice – it will not be tolerated."

If convicted, the suspects each face up to life in prison, a $250,000 fine, and up to five years of supervised release.

"Criminal groups who violently terrorize our communities will be aggressively pursued, and eradicated from our communities," said ATF Special Agent in Charge Paul Vanderplow. "We are proud of the collaborative effort with the U.S. Attorney’s office, our Federal, State of Michigan, and Local partners resulting in getting these violent gang members off our streets."