Police ramping up security at Groves High School after student posts rifles on Snapchat

The Brief Groves High School will have heightened security Friday after a student made a social media post that included guns. The photo had no direct threat to anyone or the school. The reported student has been suspended pending investigations.



Heightened security will be in effect for a Metro Detroit high school after officials say a student posted a photo of several guns that was later reported.

What they're saying:

Groves High School stated in an email to families that Beverly Hills Police received a report of a student's social media post that included an image of several rifles.

The photo had no direct threat to anyone or the school. Meanwhile, the post was reported on Michigan's anonymous reporting system OK2Say.

School officials stated that an investigation was conducted at the student's home and that officers say there appears to be no threat towards any students at Groves.

However, the school says they will continue to work with police.

What's next:

Officials say the reported student will not return to school pending investigation.

Students going to school on Friday will see an enhanced police presence at the school.