Gun accidentally fired after suspect pistol-whips Troy man

A struggle over a gun early Thursday led to an accidental shooting in Troy.

Police said a 46-year-old man arrived at his home on Wilmet Drive, near John R and Long Lake, around 2 a.m. and was confronted by an unknown man wearing a ski mask.

The suspect pulled out a handgun and hit the victim in the head with it, leading to a struggle for the weapon, police said. During this, the gun was accidentally fired into an unoccupied vehicle. The suspect then fled, while the victim was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Though police are still looking for the suspect, they say the crime appears to have been targeted and do not believe there is a threat to public safety.