Gun club pushes back on Macomb County's new policy

Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido has anew policy on guns: if someone commits a felony while holding a gun, it would mean two years in prison. But this tough on guns approach is getting a lot of backlash and skepticism.

Lucido wants to drop the hammer on the illegal use of guns. Namely, on felons with firearms and guns used in crimes.

"We’ve had too many officers lives being lost, we’ve had too many individuals that were innocent victims of crime sitting out there, and being targeted by the individuals that are breaking the law with guns. We have to take a stance now on those individuals that break the law as it relates to guns," Lucido said.

But it’s this aspect of his "one with gun will get you two" policy that’s raising concerns. Anyone without a concealed pistol license (CPL) in a car they occupy could face a five-year felony unless it is properly stored, inaccessible to the driver, unloaded and in a case.

Black Bottom Gun Club. Co-Founder Chad King says this is not an appropriate punishment.

"When you talk about the fundamental unfairness of everyone being charged what you’re saying is that just by association, this person is guilty for being in this space," King said.

He also said the practice was in place in Wayne County and played a role in the spike of concealed carry weapon arrests - but many were law-abiding citizens.

"There was an increase of 205% of CCW arrests. And one reason part of that was driven by the fact that those who were occupants of a vehicle, when there was a firearm and no one had a concealed pistol license, the occupants were arrested as well," King said.

Lucido said that's not who the law is meant for and that's a fraction of the arrests.

"You’re given a very narrow, very small set of circumstances that you just stated, when in the big picture it’s those who should not be having those weapons, should be the ones punished," he said.

Lucido says the intent is to target felons and ex-cons who should have guns in the first place.

He says for years, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office would only charge someone with felony firearm which carries a mandatory two-year sentence, if a gun was actively used in a crime. The difference now is that, under the new policy, criminals will face that charge if they simply have a gun while breaking the law.

"Holding a firearm unlawfully is a crime," Lucido said.

As for people being charged with driving with improperly stored firearms, King hopes the prosecutor’s policy takes a corrective approach for those who unknowingly violate the law as opposed to just a punitive one.

"I’m all for lawful ownership of firearms and people keeping their rights as long as it’s done legally," King said.