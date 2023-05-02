Gun-free zones being considered in these parts of downtown Detroit Tuesday

Firearms in Greektown, the riverfront, Hart Plaza, and Spirit Plaza would be prohibited under an ordinance going in front of the Detroit City Council Tuesday.

Proposed "gun-free zones" were first floated as a solution to downtown violence that sparked out of Greektown during a busy weekend in Detroit. Six people were shot and two died - including a popular security guard.

Councilmember Mary Waters said the removal of guns would reduce "senseless violence" that often spills over when temperatures go up.

"You're shooting people over what? A place in line? A slice of pizza?" she said. I want to say stop the killing and we're not going to tolerate it."

The idea is running into push-back from activists who argue prohibiting someone from carrying firearms would only endanger them.

"People have a right to be safe everywhere. Disarming people and making it more likely they will be victims of violent crime is not the answer," said Rick Ector, a gun rights advocate and board member of the National Rifle Association.

Ector spoke during a press briefing downtown near the Greektown Casino Monday. He rationalized that criminals would target those areas because the zones prohibit firearms.

MORE: 'Not just doing more arrests'; Detroit rolls out new crime prevention plan to reduce gun violence

The idea was also not among those introduced by law enforcement and community advocate figures during a joint press conference between the city, police departments, and the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Mayor Mike Duggan said the city would run into issues with state law, which prohibits the restriction of where lawful gun owners can bring their guns. That law, titled the Michigan Firearms and Ammunition Act was passed in 1990. Another state law lists areas like schools, houses of worship, and sports arenas where guns can be restricted.