Law enforcement and community leaders to convene new violent crime partnership in Detroit

A bevy of law enforcement, community advocates, and city officials from Detroit are convening a news conference Wednesday to unveil a new partnership to address violent crime.

Figures from the U.S. Attorney's Office, the city of Detroit and its police department, the Wayne County Prosecutor's office, as well as local churches and family development coalitions. FOX 2 will stream the press conference live at 10 a.m.

The new partnership follows a violent weekend in downtown Detroit after multiple people died from shootings. The partnership, dubbed "One Detroit" will deploy a "multi-faceted program" that seeks to both prevent crime while helping citizens reentering society get back on their feet.

