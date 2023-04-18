Detroit couple charged after Greektown security guard killed while intervening in argument

A Detroit couple is facing charges after a shooting that killed a security guard Saturday in Greektown.

Travis Deshawn Irving, 33, is accused of shooting 48-year-old Daryll Straughter before fleeing with the help of 34-year-old Kay Christian.

Security guard Daryll Straughter

Sources say Straughter was trying to stop an argument over someone allegedly cutting in line at a liquor store in the 570 block of Monroe Street when he was killed. Straughter was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Irving is charged with first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm. Christian is charged with accessory after the fact.

The pair will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.