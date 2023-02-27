Gun, prescription drugs, and fake social security card found during I-75 traffic stop
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police found a gun, drugs, and much more after pulling a car over for speeding on I-75 Sunday morning.
A vehicle traveling close to 100 mph in a 70 mph zone was pulled over around 4 a.m. yesterday near Eight Mile. Michigan State Police that initiated the traffic stop noticed he had a bottle of prescription medicine in plain view inside the vehicle.
They then asked if they could search the vehicle.
After consenting to a search, police found a concealed 9 mm automatic pistol, 12 unopened bottles of prescription medicine, four fake IDs with a stolen identity, and a fake social security card.
The driver, later identified by police as a 31-year-old man from Warren, also did not have a valid concealed pistol license.
He was taken to the Oakland County Jail for prosecutorial review.